Extreme fire danger will be in play from about midday Sunday into the evening hours. A Red Flag Warning is in effect, be careful. Temps Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Look for a total 180 degree flip Monday as rain and thunder moves in pretty much all day. We will receive a much needed 1 to 3 inches by the time the precip moves out later on Tuesday. With cooler air in place, we may even see a few flakes in northwestern Oklahoma!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett