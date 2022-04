Temps will warm up toward the end of the work week only to fall once again this weekend.

Look chilly lows in the 30s Wednesday night with clear skies.

Sunny conditions will be found Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s to 80s Friday. Friday afternoon and evening, a front will move through, bringing slight storm chances to the state, mainly east.

Look for 50s and 60s this Easter weekend!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett