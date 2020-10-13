Fire Danger Increases Through Thursday

Fire danger returns Tuesday due to dry air and gradually increasing winds. South winds will boost highs to the low 80s under sunny skies. Lows tonight will not be as cold, dropping to the mid 50s under starry skies. Wednesday will be very warm and windy with near-critical fire weather conditions. Highs will near 90 degrees. A cold front will sweep across the state early Thursday and powerful northerly winds will follow. Gusts from 40 to 50 mph will be possible. Cooler air will follow with highs only reaching the 60s Thursday and Friday! Temperature swings will continue through next week with minimal rain chances.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction