Cloudy and mild tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-40’s to low-50’s.

Cloudy, mild and windy tomorrow. Highs on Thursday will climb into the 60’s with patchy drizzle possible.

Some storms possible Friday morning. The best chance of storms will be across Eastern Oklahoma.

Friday afternoon will be dry and WINDY. Near-Historic Fire Danger possible Friday afternoon.

The weekend still looks good.