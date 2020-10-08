Fire Danger Returns to Western Oklahoma

Summer-like temperatures continue Thursday with highs 10 degrees above normal in the mid 80s. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 50s under clear skies. Highs Friday will jump to the mid 80s with a light south wind. High clouds will increase as a result of Hurricane Delta making landfall in the southern United States.

This weekend will be warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our next cold front arrives early Monday dropping highs to the 70s. A stronger front arrives by Thursday potentially bringing a bigger cool-down and much-needed rain chances.