This windy and dry stretch of weather will continue before BIG changes move in.

It will be cloudy, windy and mild tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-50’s to low-60’s.

Sunny, warm and WINDY again Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 80’s and 90’s across the state.

We will see EXTREME to CRITICAL Fire Danger Wednesday afternoon.

Some storms and severe weather possible Wednesday afternoon as well.

A cold front will drop temps into the 50’s and 60’s by the weekend.