Monday will be quite the day weather-wise followed by a BIG temperature drop, and Winter weather!

Sunday night, look for mild lows around 50 with mostly clear skies.

With dry and windy conditions west, fire danger will be very high Monday.

All the while, moisture in eastern and parts of central Oklahoma will be on the rise. A few storms are possible in the late afternoon to evening hours. A few may be strong to marginally severe.

Tuesday will be MUCH cooler after a strong front, and with cold air in place, mixed precip will become likely Wednesday and Thursday. The map below is an estimate of sleet and freezing rain. This will change slightly, so stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett