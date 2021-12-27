First Arctic Front of the Winter blasts into Oklahoma on New Years Day!

The first Arctic Blast of the season coming south into Oklahoma New Years Day! Prepare for bitter cold, strong north winds and wind chills below zero as the front sweeps southeast across Oklahoma on Saturday. There’s a decent chance for showers and t’storms ahead of the front in the warmer air Friday into very early Saturday morning. So you might need the rain gear ringing in the New Year Friday Night. But then behind the front Saturday into Sunday some light snow / flurries possible depending on the exact track of an upper level disturbance moving across the southern plains. Clearing skies Sunday night into Monday will allow temps to drop into the single digits and teens! A warming trend begins next week.