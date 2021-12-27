First Arctic Front of the Winter blasts into Oklahoma on New Years Day!

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – There is no playbook for how to reduce the mandatory minimum sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a fiery crash on I-70. Regardless, the district attorney, Aguilera-Mederos' defense team and the district court judge will press forward into uncharted legal waters.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King said her office continues to be in touch with the victims, and will be formally asking for a resentencing of 20 to 30 years for Aguilera-Mederos.