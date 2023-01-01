January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state.

Thankfully, an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Look for foggy and drizzly conditions in the morning with thunderstorms forming and moving east midday. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35 toward Arkansas.

Cooler weather with highs in the 40s return midweek.

Stay tuned!