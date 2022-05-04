OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There is another chance for severe weather across Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, showers and thunderstorms began moving through the state.

Waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

On average, between two and five inches of rain could fall over the next 24 hours.

With all the rainfall, flooding is a big concern, so use caution while traveling.

Most of the state is under a Flood Watch until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

There is also a slight to enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail. The enhanced risk covers southern and central Oklahoma.

Tornadoes are also possible.

Stay weather aware!