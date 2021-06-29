Flood Risk Continues

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Tuesday evening. Showers and storms are likely and localized flooding is possible. The highest rain totals will likely shift to northern Oklahoma today as the front slides north and stalls out. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 70s under cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the low 70s tonight under cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will continue Wednesday. Peeks of sunshine will allow for warmer highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms are likely Thursday with scattered storms Friday.

We finally dry out for the holiday weekend with highs in the mid 80s and a northeast breeze. Storm chances return mid next week.