Waves of showers and storms will continue to move across the state through early Thursday. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for central and southern Oklahoma through Thursday morning.

The greatest flood threat will be in southern OK late afternoon and evening where an additional 3 inches of rain will be possible. Thursday will be dry, warm and windy with highs 10 degrees above average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front arrives Friday, dropping highs to the 50s.

Showers and storms return this weekend. A powerful cold front arrives Sunday, bringing strong northerly winds and highs in the 40s. Wind chills will hover in the low 30s! Our first freeze is possible next week. Halloween will be dry and chilly with Trick or Treat temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Stay tuned for the latest!