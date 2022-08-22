A Flood Watch is still in effect for portions of southern OK until Noon today this Monday. Although the heaviest rain is over there is more light to moderate rain moving east across southern OK this morning. Grounds are saturated and local flooding is possible. Rain chances will be decreasing as we go through this afternoon from east to west. Stay tuned to the latest weather updates in southern OK.
by: Jon Slater
