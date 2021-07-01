Flooding continues through much of the state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several rounds of rain and storms continue through early parts of this evening, making already flooded areas worse. We have already had several water rescues today, remember to turn around at any sign of flooded roads.

Tonight, things dry out, at least in central Oklahoma with temps near 70. Some storms may continue out west.

Look for more widely scattered storms tomorrow with (hopefully) less coverage than Thursday.

Finally, we dry out with mid to upper 80s for the weekend!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett