Flooding Possible Memorial Day

Rain and storms are likely today – watch for areas of flooding! 3 to 5 inches of rain will be possible for parts of the state. Remember, never drive into flood waters! It will be cloudy and unseasonably cool in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms continue tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be mild in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will slowly climb this week with isolated storm chances every day. Better storm chances arrive early next week. Stay tuned for the latest!