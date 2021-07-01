Flooding Possible Thursday

A cold front will move southwest across the state Thursday and showers and storms are likely. Since the soil is saturated, it won’t take much to spark flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday morning. Highs will climb to the mid 80s before the front moves through central Oklahoma this afternoon. A storm complex will move across western Oklahoma this evening through early Friday bringing heavy rain and storms. Widely scattered showers and storms will continue tomorrow, especially south. Highs will climb to the low 90s, nearly 10 degrees below normal.

With the exception of storms in western Oklahoma, we will dry out for the holiday weekend. Highs will stay below normal in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. We will enjoy a dry stretch until the middle of next week.