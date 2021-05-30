Flooding rain likely Memorial Day, cool temps as well

An unfortunately timed storm system will bring lots of rain the next couple of days.

Sunday night, look for rain and storms to move into western Oklahoma. A few storms may be strong after 2AM. Flooding is likely, especially west.

Toward Monday morning, the rain and storms head into central Oklahoma. Looking at latest data, there may be a break in the precip midday before more returns Monday night. Temps will be cool, in the low 70s.

More scattered storms return Tuesday with slightly drier weather midweek.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett