Flooding rain, severe storms possible Thursday Night

Heavy rain and strong storms are likely tonight and lasting into the weekend!

Strong to severe storms will continue to form, mainly in northern Oklahoma, tonight. Some of the storms may be severe, and flooding is possible. A flood watch is out for northern parts of the state through Friday morning.

Storm chances come down a bit Friday only to come up Saturday night, and peaking at nearly 70% on Monday. All the while, temperatures will head down the next few days to over 10 degrees below average!

Quieter weather arrives by midweek!

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett