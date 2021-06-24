Flooding rain, strong storms to end Summer heat

Hot, humid, and dangerous temps will be here through Friday before another front arrives and cuts temps back to the 80s.

Thursday night, look for increasing clouds and mild lows down to the upper 70s. An isolated storm is possible far northwest.

Friday will be warm and sunny with many 90s.100s will be found out west with statewide heat index values from 100 to 110. Stay hydrated, take breaks, and CHECK THE BACK SEAT! Leave your phone or purse back there as a reminder!

Storms form NW on Friday into Friday night before continuing into central Oklahoma Saturday. Morning storms will fade away before new afternoon storms form. Some isolated severe weather is possible. More rain will be here Sunday with possible flooding Saturday and Sunday with the heaviest storms.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett