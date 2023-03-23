Strong to severe thunderstorms will be ongoing through the overnight hours Thursday into early Friday, mainly south and east of OKC. Further north, some non-severe storms will “train” over the same areas, which may lead to localized street and creek flooding, especially with some locations not seeing much rain lately. Track the rain and storms here.

A few showers will continue Friday afternoon, however rainfall totals should be light.

Look for a much nicer day Saturday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett