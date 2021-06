OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While we will see less storm coverage Sunday, heavy rain returns tonight and lasts well into the week.

Sunday evening, expect scattered storms. Many of the storms will have heavy rain. Areas in central Oklahoma have recently received 3-8″ of rain, so any additional rain will cause quick flooding.

More rain is expected Monday through Thursday with chances coming down by week’s end.

Right now, the 4th of July looks to be dry and warm