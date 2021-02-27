Fog and drizzle Saturday night, high fire danger arrives Sunday

A cold front is on the way overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This will bring drier air, but before that happens, a chance for rain and even a rumble of thunder. Also, expect locally dense fog.

Overnight, look for temps to fall into the middle 40s. The best chance for rain will be between 2AM and 6AM. Track the rain here.

Clouds will peel back Sunday. With breezy dry conditions, expect high fire danger, especially west.

Out next chance for rain will arrive Monday night, and more thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett