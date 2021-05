OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rain and storms will be here once again Sunday into next work week.

Saturday night, look for a few light showers as mild lows head to the middle 60s. Isolated foggy spots are possible too.

Track the rain here.

Sunday will feature a few waves of rain and thunderstorms. A strong storm or two is possible, but severe weather is not anticipated to be widespread.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett