As has been the case in western Oklahoma most of the week, and central Oklahoma Thursday, more fog can be expected.

Look for mostly cloudy skies Thursday night with moisture in place leading to fog after 3AM. Some of the fog may be locally dense, especially in central Oklahoma though 9AM.

A cold front/wind shift line comes through Friday morning pushing out the fog, and bringing slowly clearing skies through the afternoon.

Rain and a few strong storms can be expected Sunday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett