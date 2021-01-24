Good Sunday morning folks! Widespread low clouds, drizzle and thick fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A cold front moving slowly southeast will drop temps from OKC northwest this afternoon into the 30s and 40s. It stays milder to the south and southeast. Then a big storm system heads this way with rain developing this afternoon and evening. As the main system approaches tonight strong to severe t’storms are possible. There’s a slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday Evening thru Sunday Night into wee hours Monday AM. The risk is mostly south and southeast of OKC with the main threats large hail and damaging winds. In OKC rain & t’storms with small hail possible Sunday Night. The weather will improve on Monday as the storm system moves away from Oklahoma. Jon Slater
Fog this Sunday morning gives way to rain and thunderstorms tonight. Heavy rainfall and severe weather possible!
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity