Fog this Sunday morning gives way to rain and thunderstorms tonight. Heavy rainfall and severe weather possible!

Good Sunday morning folks!  Widespread low clouds, drizzle and thick fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.  A cold front moving slowly southeast will drop temps from OKC northwest this afternoon into the 30s and 40s.  It stays milder to the south and southeast. Then a big storm system heads this way with rain developing this afternoon and evening. As the main system approaches tonight strong to severe t’storms are possible. There’s a slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday Evening thru Sunday Night into wee hours Monday AM. The risk is mostly south and southeast of OKC with the main threats large hail and damaging winds. In OKC rain & t’storms with small hail possible Sunday Night.  The weather will improve on Monday as the storm system moves away from Oklahoma.  Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

56° / 43°
Showers
Showers 100% 56° 43°

Monday

57° / 32°
AM Rain
AM Rain 30% 57° 32°

Tuesday

44° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 44° 30°

Wednesday

41° / 28°
Flurries
Flurries 20% 41° 28°

Thursday

46° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 46° 30°

Friday

53° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 53° 39°

Saturday

60° / 38°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 60° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

48°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

3 PM
Cloudy
12%
48°

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
50°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

6 PM
Cloudy
21%
49°

49°

7 PM
Rain
74%
49°

49°

8 PM
Rain
86%
49°

49°

9 PM
Rain
87%
49°

50°

10 PM
Rain
82%
50°

50°

11 PM
Rain
92%
50°

50°

12 AM
Rain
90%
50°

50°

1 AM
Rain
95%
50°

50°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
50°

50°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
50°

50°

4 AM
Showers
47%
50°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
49°

49°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
49°

47°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
47°

47°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
47°

47°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
48°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
50°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
2%
52°

