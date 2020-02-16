Foggy tonight, falling temps arrive tomorrow

For the second night in a row, fog will set in overnight into Monday morning. The most likely area to see dense fog will be central into northern Oklahoma. Remember to slow down and use your low beam headlights through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, ahead of a cold front, highs will briefly hit nearly 60 before falling through the afternoon.

The middle of the work week will be cool with a couple of weak disturbances passing through. Cold rain with a few flakes of snow will be possible Thursday morning.

Our next chance for measurable rain arrives next weekend followed by a nice warmup into the following week!

-Aaron Brackett