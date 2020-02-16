Foggy tonight, falling temps arrive tomorrow

For the second night in a row, fog will set in overnight into Monday morning. The most likely area to see dense fog will be central into northern Oklahoma. Remember to slow down and use your low beam headlights through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, ahead of a cold front, highs will briefly hit nearly 60 before falling through the afternoon.

The middle of the work week will be cool with a couple of weak disturbances passing through. Cold rain with a few flakes of snow will be possible Thursday morning.

Our next chance for measurable rain arrives next weekend followed by a nice warmup into the following week!

-Aaron Brackett

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

64° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 64° 42°

Monday

60° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 60° 36°

Tuesday

52° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 52° 31°

Wednesday

50° / 29°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 50° 29°

Thursday

41° / 27°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 41° 27°

Friday

49° / 33°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 49° 33°

Saturday

54° / 38°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 20% 54° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
46°

46°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
46°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
45°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

49°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

52°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

