Freeze/Frost Possible Early Thursday

Wednesday will be cool and breezy with blue skies. Highs will range from the mid 50s north to the mid 60s south. Light winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the 30s tonight with a freeze possible north and areas of frost possible across the rest of the state. A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for northern Oklahoma tonight through Thursday morning.

A warming trend begins tomorrow with light south winds, sunshine and seasonal highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will climb to the 70s this weekend and the 80s next week! Easter will be nice with sunshine, a breezy south winds and warm highs in the upper 70s!