Freeze Likely Saturday Morning

Friday will be sunny, windy and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will increase to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph out of the northwest, creating high fire danger. Winds will decrease overnight and clear skies, light winds and dry air will allow for temperatures to drop. A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for nearly the entire state of Oklahoma tonight through Wednesday morning. Lows will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s early Saturday. Saturday afternoon will be seasonal in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. A dry cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night. Sunday will be cooler in the upper 50s with a breezy north wind.

A big warming trend arrives early next week with highs in the upper 60s Monday and the upper 70s Tuesday. Winds will increase out of the south to blustery conditions by Tuesday. A front arrives early Wednesday and a cool-down will follow.