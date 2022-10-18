Freeze Warnings have been issued for most of Oklahoma Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning! Cold Canadian high pressure moves south into Oklahoma tonight with clear skies and light winds. Widespread frost seems likely with freezing temps possible. Hard freeze in the 20s to the north and east of OKC. In central OK not everyone drops below freezing but expect most areas near freezing with pockets upper 20s and frost seems likely. Light freeze possible all the way south to the Red River in south central and southeastern OK. You folks in SW OK might escape the freeze. Big warm-up starts Wednesday afternoon!

