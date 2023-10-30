Freeze Warnings are up for the next several days! Clear skies, north winds, dry cold air will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s in many locations the next several mornings! This marks the end of the growing season for most of Oklahoma! There is some good news. The Ragweed is knocked out and a big warm up is in the forecast by the end of this week!
