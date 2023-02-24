Friday will be cloudy and cold with areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle. Ground temperatures are still warm but a few slick spots will be possible on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will only climb to the upper 20s to lower 30s with wind chills in the low 20s! Rain and freezing drizzle will continue in southern Oklahoma overnight. Saturday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s and widely scattered, light showers.

Sunday will be warmer in the 60s with scattered showers. Severe weather is possible starting late Sunday afternoon out west. A line of storms will move east through the evening and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible.