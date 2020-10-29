Freezing fog Friday morning, warmer Halloween weekend

As our ice storm finally heads east, clear skies and northerly winds will be here Thursday night into Friday, bringing another night below freezing.

Look for isolated foggy spots late Thursday into early Friday as lows head a degree or so below 32. A few slick spots may be found before fog burns off Friday morning.

Look for much nicer highs near 60.

The weekend looks great with mid 60s Saturday, slightly cooler Sunday and Monday, and upper 60s to 70s midweek next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett