Freezing fog possible tonight on eve of warmup

Tonight, clear skies and moist ground means we will see some freezing fog. Be careful late tonight and early Monday as some surfaces may have a thin glaze of ice. Lows will head down to the upper 20s.

Sunshine is back Monday with highs in the low 50s. Temps out west, where things have been drier, will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Warmer weather builds through the middle of the week with a cold front and rain Wednesday.

Winter weather is possible next Saturday, Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

46° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 46° 28°

Monday

52° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 32°

Tuesday

48° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 30°

Wednesday

49° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 32°

Thursday

42° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 42° 35°

Friday

43° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 30% 43° 32°

Saturday

38° / 28°
Showers
Showers 20% 38° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

5 PM
Sunny
3%
41°

37°

6 PM
Clear
3%
37°

36°

7 PM
Clear
3%
36°

35°

8 PM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

9 PM
Clear
3%
34°

34°

10 PM
Clear
3%
34°

33°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
33°

32°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
32°

32°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
32°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
32°

32°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
32°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
32°

32°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
32°

32°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
32°

33°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
33°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
33°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
37°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
42°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
46°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
2%
48°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
2%
50°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
2%
53°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
2%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
3%
53°

