Freezing fog possible tonight on eve of warmup

Tonight, clear skies and moist ground means we will see some freezing fog. Be careful late tonight and early Monday as some surfaces may have a thin glaze of ice. Lows will head down to the upper 20s.

Sunshine is back Monday with highs in the low 50s. Temps out west, where things have been drier, will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Warmer weather builds through the middle of the week with a cold front and rain Wednesday.

Winter weather is possible next Saturday, Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett