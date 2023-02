Even though Friday night will be the most mild of the past 5 nights, there is a chance that a few Oklahomans may encounter less visibility or slick spots.

Look for partly cloudy skies Friday night with a bit of fog or freezing fog mainly south. Fog may freeze in south central or south east Oklahoma.

More general fog is possible Saturday night too.

Thankfully temps Saturday through Monday will be firmly in the upper 50s to 60s! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett