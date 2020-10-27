Freezing Line Slowly Moves West Tuesday

AN ICE STORM WARNING remains in effect until 1PM Wednesday. Freezing rain and sleet will switch to rain Tuesday afternoon with temperatures hovering around freezing. Light freezing rain/drizzle will continue for west central and southwestern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to at or just above freezing for the OKC Metro with showers and storms likely. Freezing rain, sleet and snow will continue for northwestern Oklahoma through early Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely all day Wednesday. The system will exit Thursday morning.

Friday through next week will stay dry with slowly warming temperatures. Halloween will be sunny and dry with cool highs around 60 degrees.