Freezing Mist and Drizzle Returns Early Wednesday

Highs Tuesday will only climb to the low 20s under cloudy skies. Freezing mist is possible in southeastern Oklahoma. Lows tonight will drop to the teens tonight. Our next round of freezing mist or drizzle will develop overnight and slick spots will be possible Wednesday morning. Patchy freezing mist or drizzle will continue Wednesday, especially for the southern half of the state. Highs will only climb to the low 20s. A light, winter mix is possible Wednesday night through the first half of Thursday. Light sleet or snow will be possible in northern Oklahoma.

Record cold temperatures are possible this weekend with highs in the single digits and lows below zero. Wind chills could drop to -25 degrees in the state! Snow is possible Saturday morning, Monday and on Wednesday. Stay tuned!