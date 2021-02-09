Freezing Mist and Drizzle Returns Early Wednesday

Light Icing Wednesday and Thursday

Highs Tuesday will only climb to the low 20s under cloudy skies.  Freezing mist is possible in southeastern Oklahoma.  Lows tonight will drop to the teens tonight. Our next round of freezing mist or drizzle will develop overnight and slick spots will be possible Wednesday morning.  Patchy freezing mist or drizzle will continue Wednesday, especially for the southern half of the state. Highs will only climb to the low 20s. A light, winter mix is possible Wednesday night through the first half of Thursday. Light sleet or snow will be possible in northern Oklahoma.

Record cold temperatures are possible this weekend with highs in the single digits and lows below zero. Wind chills could drop to -25 degrees in the state! Snow is possible Saturday morning, Monday and on Wednesday. Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

21° / 17°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 21° 17°

Wednesday

22° / 15°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 20% 22° 15°

Thursday

23° / 12°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 23° 12°

Friday

18° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 18°

Saturday

10° / -2°
Snow
Snow 40% 10° -2°

Sunday

/ -1°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% -1°

Monday

/
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

18°

9 AM
Cloudy
1%
18°

21°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
21°

23°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
23°

25°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
25°

25°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
25°

27°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
27°

27°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
27°

28°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

26°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
26°

24°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
24°

24°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
24°

24°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
24°

24°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
24°

23°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
23°

23°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
23°

23°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
23°

23°

2 AM
Cloudy
5%
23°

23°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
23°

23°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
23°

23°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
23°

23°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
23°

22°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
22°

22°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
22°

