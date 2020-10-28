Freezing rain ends, additional power outages possible as wind whips up!

After 3-5″ of rain has fallen, ice accumulations to 1″, and nearly 350,000 customers left without power, the departing storm system isn’t done yet.

Wednesday night, look for rain and occasional thunder to continue along and north of I40. Additional rainfall totals of 1-2″ will be widespread with more snow far west and northwest.

Temps should remain above freezing, however winds will become the chief concern. Northerly winds will be up to 30mph with higher gusts to near 40 late overnight and into Thursday morning. Trees will have some ice melt, but likely some will remain, and with the fragile state of the power grid and vegetation, more outages are possible.

Finally, rain ends midday tomorrow with clearing skies in the afternoon. Freezing fog is possible early Friday morning with 60s by Halloween. That is no trick!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett