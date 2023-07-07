Weather Update 5:50 AM Friday…Cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms in NW OK moving southeast at 45 MPH toward central OK. Main threats damaging winds 60 to 70+MPH, up to quarter size hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. Should reach OKC Metro after 7 AM. I want to point out that the storms are slowly weakening as they approach OKC.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now