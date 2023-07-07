Weather Update 5:50 AM Friday…Cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms in NW OK moving southeast at 45 MPH toward central OK. Main threats damaging winds 60 to 70+MPH, up to quarter size hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. Should reach OKC Metro after 7 AM. I want to point out that the storms are slowly weakening as they approach OKC.

