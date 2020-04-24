Friday Cold Front, Nice Weather This Weekend!

A strong cold front will sweep across the state Friday. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s north to the mid 80s south. Northwestern Oklahoma is under a Wind Advisory until 7PM Friday with winds out of the north at 25 to 35 mph and gusts to 45! Isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon for central and northern Oklahoma. Storms are likely for eastern Oklahoma with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible. Rain moves out overnight and Saturday morning will be cool in the upper 40s. Get ready for a pleasant weekend with highs in the 70s, light winds and sunshine! Storm chances return early Monday.

