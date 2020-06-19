Friday Forecast

Today is the last day of Spring and, of course, we will see showers and storms.

There will be 3 waves of storms Friday in Oklahoma.

The first wave will move through Northern Oklahoma Friday morning, moving into the OKC Metro around noon.

The second wave will develop in Western Oklahoma and push towards the I-35 corridor around sunset.

More storms will move in around 10 pm and last through early Saturday morning.

Severe weather is possible with some large (quarter-size) hail and strong (60+ mph winds) gusts.

Rain will last through Saturday and stop to end early Sunday, so Father’s Day still looks decent.