A dryline is surging east across Oklahoma today with very strong west winds developing this morning thru this afternoon. As you can see the hour by hour wind gust forecast is maxing out near 50 mph in central Oklahoma! This will enhance the fire danger! Please do not burn anything today! Any fires that get started will quickly go out of control into a very dangerous situation for folks downwind in the path! The winds will decrease this evening and overnight as a cold front moves southeast across the state. Stay weather aware!

