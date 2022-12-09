Rain will move into Oklahoma Friday evening and become more widespread overnight. Some of the heaviest showers may have a few rumbles of thunder, however no strong storms are expected.

Track the rain here.

Some rainfall totals may exceed an inch where the heaviest rain falls, but unfortunately northern and western Oklahoma won’t get the highest totals.

Another system that appears to be stronger arrives Monday and Tuesday. With strong south winds Monday, temps will head to near 60. Rain and storms will be widespread Monday night and Tuesday morning with a strong storm or two possible.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett