After a cold start this morning, we will see partly cloudy skies and highs today in the 50’s.

It will be windy again this afternoon with northerly gusts up to 20 mph.

Clear and cold tonight. Lows Saturday morning will be near-freezing for a majority of the state.

Rain moves in Saturday afternoon. The showers will last until early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon looks good. Colder weather moves in with December next week.

I’ll keep you 4Warned.

-Damien