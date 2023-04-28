Some parts of the state, including northern and central Oklahoma, have seen nearly 4″ of rainfall! As we continue through the rest of the day, the batch of light to moderate showers will continue moving southward into OKC and surrounding areas. Here’s future radar!

Thankfully, the weekend looks dry and cool.

A few very weak systems will give us rain chances mainly Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. If you total up the rest of today’s rain with those low chances, we may get 1/4 to 1/2 inch more!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett