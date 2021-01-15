Friday: The second day in a row with winds over 60mph, the weekend finally looks more calm

Winds have been excessive again this Friday, leading to isolated damage, a few fires, and power outages. Track the outages here. The good news is, things are looking better as we head into the weekend.

Friday night, skies will clear out with decreasing winds. Lows will dip down to the upper 20s.

Look for a lot less wind over the weekend with west and northwest winds of about 10 to 20mph. Highs will be near average Saturday, and a couple degrees warmer, into the low 50s Sunday.

A brief warmup has highs into the middle 50s Monday before cool, cloudy, and eventually rainy weather returns midweek into the end of this upcoming work week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Friday

45° / 28°
Windy
Windy 0% 45° 28°

Saturday

49° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 32°

Sunday

51° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 33°

Monday

57° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 38°

Tuesday

47° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 47° 34°

Wednesday

54° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 54° 37°

Thursday

51° / 33°
Showers
Showers 20% 51° 33°

