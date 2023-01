Expect a more mild night Thursday evening with increasing clouds and lows in the mid to lower 30s.

With plenty of clouds and a few sprinkles, expect a nice warm and breezy Friday with highs in the 60s!

A weak front will slide through Friday night, bringing only some clouds and cooler weather for the weekend.

Temps will warm tom the upper 50s and even lower 60s into early next week with a slight chance of rain by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett