Here’s your Friday forecast. You can see by looking at the OKC hour by hour temperature forecast that it’s cold this morning but temps warm up into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front arrives about midday with a wind shift from light and variable to north at 5- 15 mph. This is just the beginning of our warm up! We are expecting much warmer conditions this weekend with highs well into the 70s and 80s with gusty south winds. Our next storm system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday! Have a great weekend!

