From 70s & 80s to feeling like Winter, here comes a strong cold front!

After a very nice Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s, here comes a taste of Winter!

Saturday night will feature increasing clouds and moisture with a few sprinkles by daybreak up north.

After early highs in the 60s and 70s Sunday, temps will fall through the 50s in the afternoon. Breezy conditions and drizzle/light rain will be with us all afternoon and evening. With the cool temps and winds, wind chills will make it feel like the 30s!

Skies will clear Monday from west to east with quickly warming conditions midweek!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett