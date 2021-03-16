From 80s to Snow – Severe Weather Possible Tuesday Night

Highs will soar to the upper 70s Tuesday with a breezy south wind and partly sunny skies. Severe storms are possible this evening, mainly west of I-35. Severe weather chances are more likely for the Metro, after midnight. Main threats are large hail and damaging winds but a few tornadoes are possible.

Lows will drop to the 40s and 50s. Cold air will wrap into the system, changing rain to snow in the panhandle through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will plummet during the day Wednesday. Rain and storms will continue across northern and western Oklahoma. Isolated showers are possible in central Oklahoma. Southern Oklahoma will remain dry with some sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Thursday will be windy and colder in the 50s. Lows will drop close to freezing Friday morning. A warming trend follows for the weekend, back to the 60s. Showers and storms are possible several days next week.