OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The bitter cold front is still on schedule for a Thursday arrival in Oklahoma.

Look for temperatures to be reasonable and near average, tomorrow through Wednesday with highs in the 40s to near 50. Siberian air will come over the North Pole and straight into Oklahoma Thursday plummeting temps to the teens Thursday, and single digits into Friday morning.

Wind chills may approach -10 to -20 Thursday into Friday.

Stay tuned